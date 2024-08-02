Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indegene consolidated net profit rises 28.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 11.36% to Rs 676.50 crore

Net profit of Indegene rose 28.22% to Rs 87.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 676.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 607.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales676.50607.50 11 OPM %19.0515.93 -PBDT139.70112.70 24 PBT119.6092.50 29 NP87.7068.40 28

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

