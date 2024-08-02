Galactico Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.15% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Galactico Corporate Services declined 53.85% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.15% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.410.52-19.5125.000.310.610.240.520.180.39

