Galactico Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 21.15% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Galactico Corporate Services declined 53.85% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.15% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.410.52 -21 OPM %-19.5125.00 -PBDT0.310.61 -49 PBT0.240.52 -54 NP0.180.39 -54

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

