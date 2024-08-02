Galactico Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 6.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.17% to Rs 6.04 crore

Net profit of Galactico Corporate Services declined 6.76% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.17% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.046.6510.609.171.271.221.021.000.690.74

