Vakrangee partners with Max TV to provide OTT services

Vakrangee said that it has entered into agreement with Global One Enterprise (Max TV) for offering subscription based OTT Plans through Vakrangee Kendra networks.

Max TV specializes in providing IPTV/OTT Services in India. The platform features over 300 Indian FTA channels, 1000 international channels and over 200,00 hours of curated content of web series, movies, music, live darshans, documentaries and much more. Furthermore, they have arrangements with ALL the major OTT platforms of India, like Sony, Disney Hotstar, ZEE and over 15 other popular OTT platforms like, Shemaroo, Hungama, etc.

Through this tie-up Max TV will be able to cross sell various bundled plans to unserved & underserved areas of the Country through Vakrangee Kendra networks.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company said that it will continue to add more products and services and tie-up with leading business partners to offer our customers a one-stop solution to all their needs. We are aspiring to be the most trustworthy physical as well as online convenience store across India and positively moving towards Vakrangee Kendras new brand philosophy of AB Poori Duniya Pados Mein.

Vakrangee has become India's leading last mile distribution platform, offering a comprehensive physical and digital ecosystem across the country. Their services include real-time banking, financial services, ATM facilities, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce (including healthcare services), and logistics. With a focus on rural, semi-urban, and urban markets, Vakrangee is driving financial, social, and digital inclusion for the Indian population.

The companys consolidated net profit was Rs 1.24 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 0.13 crore in Q3 FY23. Net sales increased 4.9% YoY to Rs 49.15 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 0.16% to ends at Rs 24.23 on Thursday, 11 April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News