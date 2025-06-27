Reliance Industries Ltd soars 1.56%, Gains for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1518.7, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% gain in NIFTY and a 12.31% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1518.7, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25639.45. The Sensex is at 83998.77, up 0.29%. Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 7.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36179.1, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 106.62 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1523.5, up 1.54% on the day.