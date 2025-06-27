Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 298.6, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.77% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% jump in NIFTY and a 12.31% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 298.6, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25639.45. The Sensex is at 83998.77, up 0.29%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has gained around 2.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36179.1, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 121.03 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 299.5, up 1.72% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 9.77% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% jump in NIFTY and a 12.31% jump in the Nifty Energy index.