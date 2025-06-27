Gujarat Gas Ltd gains for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 482.5, up 4.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.22% in last one year as compared to a 6.78% slide in NIFTY and a 12.31% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 482.5, up 4.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25639.45. The Sensex is at 83998.77, up 0.29%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has gained around 4.77% in last one month.