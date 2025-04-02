Valor Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 April 2025.

Valor Estate Ltd soared 12.15% to Rs 172.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd spiked 7.74% to Rs 2253.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29454 shares in the past one month.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd surged 7.31% to Rs 1064.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33249 shares in the past one month.

V-Mart Retail Ltd spurt 6.48% to Rs 3141.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1807 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1007 shares in the past one month.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd rose 5.81% to Rs 484.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

