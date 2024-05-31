Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RTCL consolidated net profit rises 994.12% in the March 2024 quarter

RTCL consolidated net profit rises 994.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Sales rise 3760.00% to Rs 3.86 crore

Net profit of RTCL rose 994.12% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3760.00% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 238.71% to Rs 2.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3760.00% to Rs 3.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.860.10 3760 3.860.10 3760 OPM %61.92-130.00 -39.64-430.00 - PBDT2.730.48 469 2.931.09 169 PBT2.700.45 500 2.800.97 189 NP1.860.17 994 2.100.62 239

First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

