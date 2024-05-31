RTCL consolidated net profit rises 994.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3760.00% to Rs 3.86 crore

Net profit of RTCL rose 994.12% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3760.00% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 238.71% to Rs 2.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3760.00% to Rs 3.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

3.860.103.860.1061.92-130.0039.64-430.002.730.482.931.092.700.452.800.971.860.172.100.62

