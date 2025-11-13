Vasa Denticity consolidated net profit declines 11.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.82% to Rs 72.94 crore

Net profit of Vasa Denticity declined 11.17% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.82% to Rs 72.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.72.9459.398.0110.786.477.376.057.094.775.37

