Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit declines 34.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems declined 34.65% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.37% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.917.336.4313.781.031.460.911.360.661.01

