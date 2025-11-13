Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 33.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.15% to Rs 6080.20 crore

Net profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust rose 33.08% to Rs 280.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 210.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.15% to Rs 6080.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4022.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6080.204022.5040.8639.171511.90845.60333.70227.00280.00210.40

