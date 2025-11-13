Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 87.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.34% to Rs 499.28 crore

Net profit of Keystone Realtors declined 87.10% to Rs 8.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.34% to Rs 499.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 533.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.499.28533.073.0014.5920.8890.9016.8988.378.5566.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News