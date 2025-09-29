Vascon Engg soars after signing MoU with Adani Infra

Vascon Engineers surged 9.31% to Rs 63.28 after the company signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Infra (India) to act as their execution partner under an early engagement model for five years.

Under the arrangement, Vascon will work with Adani on select projects from the design stage, to ensure seamless integration of design and execution. Three projects totaling approximately 13.15 million sq. ft. have already been identified under this model at Mumbai.

The company said that it aims to engage with Adani Group on projects contributing additionally 30% of its annual turnover. This collaboration is envisioned as a long-term strategic partnership with scope and performance to be reviewed annually.