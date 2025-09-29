Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engg soars after signing MoU with Adani Infra

Vascon Engg soars after signing MoU with Adani Infra

Sep 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Vascon Engineers surged 9.31% to Rs 63.28 after the company signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Infra (India) to act as their execution partner under an early engagement model for five years.

Under the arrangement, Vascon will work with Adani on select projects from the design stage, to ensure seamless integration of design and execution. Three projects totaling approximately 13.15 million sq. ft. have already been identified under this model at Mumbai.

The company said that it aims to engage with Adani Group on projects contributing additionally 30% of its annual turnover. This collaboration is envisioned as a long-term strategic partnership with scope and performance to be reviewed annually.

Vascon Engineers is a Pune-based player engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), real estate construction, and development.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 131.39% to Rs 21.89 crore on 12.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 221.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

