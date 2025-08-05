Vashu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 84.42% to Rs 1.46 crore

Net profit of Vashu Bhagnani Industries declined 83.33% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 84.42% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.469.3764.3875.350.976.920.966.910.955.70

