Sagility India consolidated net profit rises 207.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 1453.07 crore

Net profit of Sagility India rose 207.24% to Rs 216.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 1453.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1260.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1453.071260.1826.9920.65405.99219.07289.8143.52216.9170.60

