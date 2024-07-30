Veefin Solutions announced the appointment of Parag Ekbote as the Chief Executive Officer of GlobeTF, a Veefin subsidiary focused on providing solutions in the transaction banking industry.

Ekbote, an accomplished business leader with nearly 30 years of experience in the banking technology sector, will also serve as the Chief Business Officer of the Veefin Group of Companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp