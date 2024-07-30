Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Veefin Solutions announced the appointment of Parag Ekbote as the Chief Executive Officer of GlobeTF, a Veefin subsidiary focused on providing solutions in the transaction banking industry.

Ekbote, an accomplished business leader with nearly 30 years of experience in the banking technology sector, will also serve as the Chief Business Officer of the Veefin Group of Companies.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

