Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 1% QoQ to Rs 135 cr in FY25

Firstsource Solutions gains after Q1 PAT rises 1% QoQ to Rs 135 cr in FY25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Firstsource Solutions rose 1.83% to Rs 272.40 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 1.3% to Rs 135.24 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 133.50 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 6.86% QoQ to Rs 1,783.87 crore in Q1 FY25.

Year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue jumped 7.4% and 17.1% in Q1 FY25.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 7.7% YoY to Rs 167.25 crore in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 2,699 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 2,402 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced to 15.1% in Q1 FY25 as against 15.7% in Q1 FY24.

In dollar terms, the revenue stood at $ 215 million, registering the growth of 17.1% YoY. On constant currency terms, revenue grew by 6.5% QoQ and 14.8% YoY.

On outlook front, the company expects constant currency revenue growth of 11.5 -13.5% and EBIT margin at 11-12% in FY25.

More From This Section

Ideaforge Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shyam Metalics gains as Q1 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 276 cr

Spandana Sphoorty Financial approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 150 cr

Indian rupee witnessing muted moves

Varun Beverages Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman ,RPSG Group and Firstsource Solutions, commented, "The first quarter of FY25 has showcased our unwavering commitment to innovation, client‐centric solutions, and strategic growth. Our industry‐leading revenue growth significant deal wins, and robust pipeline reflect the efficacy of our diversified portfolio and the resilience of our team. We continue to leverage our deep industry and functional expertise, and our technology ecosystem partnerships to enhance our role in our clients' process transformation agendas.

Firstsource Solutions is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, up 200 pts; Nifty below 24,900

Bhavish Aggarwal may cash in Rs 288-cr gain from Ola Electric IPO; Details

Ola Electric set for IPO with Rs 12-13 GMP, price band at Rs 72-76 a share

Wheels India records strong net profit of Rs 25cr in Q1 due to cost control

Wayanad landslides: Death toll touches 50, many injured, rescue ops o

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story