Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 5.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Alkem Laboratories rose 5.19% to Rs 625.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 594.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 3374.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3323.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3374.283323.8722.5121.29816.35775.77731.07706.21625.82594.96

