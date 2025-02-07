AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 7.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 1050.05 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering declined 7.30% to Rs 259.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 279.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 1050.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1146.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1050.051146.7226.9627.14353.58388.00327.39361.01259.21279.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News