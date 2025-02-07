Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 7.30% in the December 2024 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 7.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 1050.05 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering declined 7.30% to Rs 259.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 279.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 1050.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1146.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1050.051146.72 -8 OPM %26.9627.14 -PBDT353.58388.00 -9 PBT327.39361.01 -9 NP259.21279.61 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 5.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 7.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 28.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 4.08% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story