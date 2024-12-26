Ventive Hospitality IPO ends with 9.82x subscription

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dec 26 2024
The offer received bids for 14.17 crore shares as against 1.44 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ventive Hospitality received bids for 14,17,23,907 shares as against 1,44,34,453 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 9.82 times.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 13.87 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 9.08 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 5.94 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 20 December 2024 and it closed on 24 December 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 610 and 643 per share.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 1600 crore. Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 1400 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Ventive Hospitality on Thursday, 19 December 2024, raised Rs 719.54 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.11 crore shares at Rs 643 each to 26 anchor investors.

Ventive Hospitality (VHL) is a hospitality asset owner with a primary focus on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments. All of its hospitality assets are operated by or franchised from global operators, including Marriott, Hilton, Minor, and Atmosphere. VHL is a joint venture between Panchshil Realty and Blackstone.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 137.83 crore and sales of Rs 846.44 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

Dec 26 2024

