Ventive Hospitality standalone net profit rises 21.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.54% to Rs 162.14 crore

Net profit of Ventive Hospitality rose 21.05% to Rs 57.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.54% to Rs 162.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.61% to Rs 133.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 561.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 477.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

