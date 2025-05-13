Bliss GVS Pharma reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.77% to Rs 156.00 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma reported to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 156.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.20% to Rs 68.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 667.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 605.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

