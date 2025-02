Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit declines 22.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.67% to Rs 231.30 crore

Net profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes declined 22.81% to Rs 17.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 231.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 207.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.231.30207.1316.0418.8528.9634.8524.2031.1717.9723.28

