Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.70 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Veranda Learning Solutions reported to Rs 26.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 72.70% to Rs 118.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.118.9968.9016.965.89-2.31-2.81-24.65-21.76-26.70-19.33

