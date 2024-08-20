Veritas Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 41.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.90% to Rs 340.29 croreNet profit of Veritas Finance Pvt rose 41.85% to Rs 65.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.90% to Rs 340.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 228.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales340.29228.53 49 OPM %58.1656.86 -PBDT94.0767.18 40 PBT87.1862.20 40 NP65.6946.31 42
