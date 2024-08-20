Tata Housing Development Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 48.36 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 268.87% to Rs 92.66 crore

Net profit of Tata Housing Development Company reported to Rs 48.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 73.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 268.87% to Rs 92.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.92.6625.1234.06-429.2249.72-71.6348.51-73.9148.36-73.71

