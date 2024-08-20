Citicorp Finance India standalone net profit rises 33.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.22% to Rs 115.45 croreNet profit of Citicorp Finance India rose 33.15% to Rs 53.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.22% to Rs 115.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 124.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales115.45124.43 -7 OPM %82.6886.84 -PBDT70.5960.91 16 PBT70.2660.55 16 NP53.0639.85 33
