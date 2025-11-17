Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veritas (India) drops as CFO Rakesh Bharucha resigns

Veritas (India) drops as CFO Rakesh Bharucha resigns

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Veritas (India) slipped 1.99% to Rs 248.50 after Rakesh Bharucha resigned from the post of chief financial officer (key managerial personnel) of the company, effective 17 November 2025.

Veritas (India) is in the business of International Trade & Distribution of Polymers, Paper & Paper Boards, Rubber, Heavy Distillates, Chemicals, Development of Software including 3D city model, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 98.4% to Rs 0.60 crore despite 9.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,006.40 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Pace Digitek drops after Q2 PAT slumps 33% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Gabriel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rajesh Power Services wins Rs 85-crore turnkey contracts from GETCO & East Central Railway

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story