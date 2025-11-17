Veritas (India) drops as CFO Rakesh Bharucha resigns

Veritas (India) slipped 1.99% to Rs 248.50 after Rakesh Bharucha resigned from the post of chief financial officer (key managerial personnel) of the company, effective 17 November 2025.

Veritas (India) is in the business of International Trade & Distribution of Polymers, Paper & Paper Boards, Rubber, Heavy Distillates, Chemicals, Development of Software including 3D city model, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 98.4% to Rs 0.60 crore despite 9.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,006.40 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

