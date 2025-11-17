Pace Digitek drops after Q2 PAT slumps 33% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Pace Digitek tumbled 4.55% to Rs 208.85 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 32.7% to Rs 64.08 crore on 37% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 533.45 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 33.9% YoY to Rs 95.59 crore in Q2 FY26.
Total expenses fell 36.15% to Rs 447.99 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 from Rs 701.66 crore in Q2 Sept 2024. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 65.31 crore (down 76.79% YoY), engineering, procurement and construction project expenses stood at Rs 279.09 (down 8.48% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 6.54 crore (down 83.97% YoY) while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 24.05 crore (up 46.11% YoY) during the period under review.
On half yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 15.7% to Rs 118.23 crore on 24.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 900.53 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Pace Digitek (PDL) is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider offering manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and operation & maintenance (O&M) services for telecom towers and optical fibre networks. The company operates across the telecommunications, energy, and ICT sectors, with a presence in India, Myanmar and Africa.
