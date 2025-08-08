Vertoz consolidated net profit rises 16.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 70.49 crore

Net profit of Vertoz rose 16.85% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 70.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.70.4960.1714.1714.849.888.637.355.846.385.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News