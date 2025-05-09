Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 13.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 13.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.15% to Rs 480.94 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India declined 13.77% to Rs 59.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.15% to Rs 480.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 453.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales480.94453.09 6 OPM %17.2620.96 -PBDT92.45102.71 -10 PBT79.6992.22 -14 NP59.3168.78 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 3.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 45.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.50% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story