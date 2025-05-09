Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 13.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.15% to Rs 480.94 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India declined 13.77% to Rs 59.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.15% to Rs 480.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 453.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.480.94453.0917.2620.9692.45102.7179.6992.2259.3168.78

