Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 65.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.20% to Rs 64.50 crore

Net profit of Vibrant Global Capital declined 65.22% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.20% to Rs 64.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.64.5081.856.0811.173.307.952.677.371.765.06

