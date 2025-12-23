Shakti Pumps gains after bagging Rs 357-cr order from MSEDCL for solar water pumps

Shakti Pumps India rose 4.43% to Rs 745.55 after the company received a Letter of Empanelment/Award worth Rs 356.77 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the supply of off-grid solar water pumping systems.

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the supply of 12,883 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) of capacities 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP across the state of Maharashtra. The pumps will be supplied under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM-KUSUM B scheme.

The total value of the order stands at approximately Rs 356.77 crore. The project is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of the work order or notice to proceed (NTP).