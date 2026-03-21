Vikram Solar announced that its board has approved the appointment of Sameer Nagpal as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 20 March 2026.

Sameer Nagpal holds Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from IIM Calcutta, Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering (now DTU) and is also affiliated with multiple professional networks and brings a wealth of cross-industry leadership experience.

He brings over three decades of leadership experience across diverse industries, along with a proven track record of driving transformation, accelerating growth, and delivering sustained value creation in key leadership roles at Livguard Energy Technologies, Dalmia Bharat Group, Shalimar Paints, Ingersoll Rand, Zicom and Carrier Air Conditioning.

Sameer succeeds Krishna Kumar Maskara, who served as Interim CEO and played an instrumental role in steering the company through a critical phase of growth, including the successful public listing in August 2025. Maskara will now take on the roles of chief operating officer (COO) and chief risk officer (CRO), where he will focus on operational excellence across manufacturing and delivery, while also providing independent oversight of the enterprise risk management framework. The company has outlined an ambitious growth roadmap to become a fully integrated energy solutions provider, targeting 15.5 GW of module manufacturing capacity, along with 12 GW of cell manufacturing capacity through backward integration. In parallel, it is expanding into energy storage with plans for 5 GWh BESS module manufacturing and 7.5 GWh battery cell manufacturing, with further scalability in the future.

Sameer Nagpal, CEO, Vikram Solar, said: "I am excited to join Vikram Solar at a time when the global energy landscape is undergoing a fundamental shift, creating opportunities for companies that can combine scale with agility and innovation. Vikram Solar has built a strong platform to participate meaningfully in this transition. As we move forward, our focus will be on strengthening our market position, expanding our global footprint, and enhancing our integrated capabilities to better serve evolving customer and market needs. I look forward to leading the organisation in its next phase of growth and contributing to a more sustainable energy future."

Meanwhile, the board also noted the resignation of Anil Bhadauria from the position of executive vice president & head of manufacturing operations with effect from 31 May 2026. Vikram Solar is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries. The company is one of the largest PV module manufacturers in India with cumulative production capacity of 9.5 GW. The company reported a 25.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 96.1 crore on a 0.36% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,105.95 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.