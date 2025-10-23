Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Empowering Rural Women through DAY-NRLM: Transforming Livelihoods and Reducing Poverty Across India

Empowering Rural Women through DAY-NRLM: Transforming Livelihoods and Reducing Poverty Across India

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) is a flagship poverty alleviation program being implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India to reduce poverty by enabling poor households to access gainful self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities resulting in sustainable and diversified livelihood options for the poor.

It aims at mobilizing rural poor households into Self Help Groups (SHGs) and continuously nurture and support them to take economic activities till they attain an appreciable increase in income over a period of time to come out of abject poverty. National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) was launched in 2010 as a mission-mode scheme by restructuring the erstwhile Swarnajayanti Grameen Swarojgar Yojana (SGSY). In 2016, the program was renamed Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAYNRLM). The central and state governments jointly fund this centrally sponsored scheme. It is one of the world's largest initiatives to improve the livelihoods of the poor.

The mission's core objective is to reduce poverty by enabling poor households, particularly women, to access financial services, diversify their livelihoods, and improve their quality of life. Financially, the mission empowers women by fostering community institutions that provide crucial financial, technical and marketing resources. A significant landmark milestone has been achieved under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) by disbursing over Rs 11 lakh crores in credit to women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) through formal financial institutions.

In terms of livelihood, DAY-NRLM supports both farm and non-farm activities. It empowers women farmers, known as 'Mahila Kisans', by promoting agro-ecological practices and has covered 4.62 crore women under these interventions. A strong network of trained livelihood Community Resource Persons called as KrishiSakhi and PashuSakhi are deployed to handhold and provide round the year extension services to the mahila kisans.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex spurts 801 pts; FMCG shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 5.39%

Sikko Industries jumps over 20% in four sessions on stock split, bonus issue plans

Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 2,332 crore

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services inks agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution

Coastal Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story