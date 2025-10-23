Empowering Rural Women through DAY-NRLM: Transforming Livelihoods and Reducing Poverty Across India

It aims at mobilizing rural poor households into Self Help Groups (SHGs) and continuously nurture and support them to take economic activities till they attain an appreciable increase in income over a period of time to come out of abject poverty. National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) was launched in 2010 as a mission-mode scheme by restructuring the erstwhile Swarnajayanti Grameen Swarojgar Yojana (SGSY). In 2016, the program was renamed Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAYNRLM). The central and state governments jointly fund this centrally sponsored scheme. It is one of the world's largest initiatives to improve the livelihoods of the poor.
The mission's core objective is to reduce poverty by enabling poor households, particularly women, to access financial services, diversify their livelihoods, and improve their quality of life. Financially, the mission empowers women by fostering community institutions that provide crucial financial, technical and marketing resources. A significant landmark milestone has been achieved under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) by disbursing over Rs 11 lakh crores in credit to women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) through formal financial institutions.
In terms of livelihood, DAY-NRLM supports both farm and non-farm activities. It empowers women farmers, known as 'Mahila Kisans', by promoting agro-ecological practices and has covered 4.62 crore women under these interventions. A strong network of trained livelihood Community Resource Persons called as KrishiSakhi and PashuSakhi are deployed to handhold and provide round the year extension services to the mahila kisans.
