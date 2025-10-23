Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Textile exporters soar on optimism over India-US trade breakthrough

Textile exporters soar on optimism over India-US trade breakthrough

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of leading textile exporters rallied on Thursday as optimism grew that India and the US may soon strike a trade deal, potentially easing tariff barriers on Indian exports.

The proposed agreement could reportedly see tariffs on Indian goods to the US drop to around 15-16%, from the current 50%, offering a major boost to export-oriented sectors such as garments, home textiles, and yarn.

The optimism was fueled after US President Donald Trump claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India would limit its purchases of Russian oil one of the key reasons cited by Washington for imposing higher tariffs earlier. Though Indias foreign ministry denied knowledge of any such phone call, the remarks rekindled hopes of progress on a long-pending trade pact.

Media reports suggest both sides are engaged in advanced discussions, which may involve India agreeing to scale down Russian oil imports and allowing greater access for non-genetically modified (GM) American corn and soymeal.

Textile stocks surged in response, with Vardhman Textiles up 9.53%, Gokaldas Exports 7.18%, Arvind 6.90%, Welspun Living 6%, Indo Count Industries 5.30%, Trident 2.87%, Raymond Lifestyle 1.90%, and Bombay Dyeing 1.03%.

The sector had been under strain in recent months after steep US tariff hikes squeezed margins. Hopes of a trade thaw have now brightened the outlook, with analysts saying a favorable deal could restore India's competitiveness in the American market, especially as global retailers diversify their sourcing beyond Bangladesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Empowering Rural Women through DAY-NRLM: Transforming Livelihoods and Reducing Poverty Across India

Sensex spurts 801 pts; FMCG shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 5.39%

Sikko Industries jumps over 20% in four sessions on stock split, bonus issue plans

Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 2,332 crore

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services inks agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story