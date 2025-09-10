Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 483.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.67% to Rs 1133.58 crore

Net profit of Vikram Solar rose 483.89% to Rs 133.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 79.67% to Rs 1133.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 630.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1133.58630.9421.3717.66214.1372.80180.6235.50133.3622.84

