Lenskart's subsidiary to acquire nearly 29% stake in Korea-based startup iiNeer

Lenskart Solutions said that its wholly owned subsidiaryLenskart Solutions Pte. Ltd., Singapore, would invest 3 billion Korean Won for acquiring 123,945 preference shares or 29.24% of the share capital of iiNeer Corp., Ltd.

At an exchange rate of Rs 0.062 per Korean Won, the acquisition sum totals to Rs 18.6 crore.

iiNeer is a Korea-based startup, which is focused on developing technology-enabled eye-testing and lens-cutting equipment. It had recorded a turnover of 177.77 million Korean Won in the calendar year 2024.

This acquisition enables the company to build in-house optical hardware capabilities, specifically for manufacturing lens edging systems that include edgers, tracers, and blockers.