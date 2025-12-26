Saatvik Green Energy wins Rs 17-cr solar pump supply order from MSEDCL

Saatvik Green Energy said that it has received a commercial order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (MSEDCL) for the supply of solar photovoltaic water pumps.

The order entails the supply of 1,000 solar photovoltaic water pumping systems, with an approximate value of Rs 16.74 crore.

The scope of work includes installation and commissioning of the systems, which are to be completed within 60 days from the date of issuance of the notice to proceed or work order by the concerned circle office.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any promoter or promoter group interest. The company also clarified that the order does not fall under related party transactions.