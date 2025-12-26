Titan to launch new retail store under brand name 'beYon'

On 29 December 2025

Titan will launch the brand name beYon - from the House of Titan with an exclusive retail store in Mumbai on 29 December 2025 to cater to the adornment needs of women in lifestyle categories beyond watches, perfumes, sarees and handbags.

beYon will offer a curated range of Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) jewellery making a start in this emerging category with plans to add a couple of more stores in Mumbai and Delhi in the immediate near future.

