GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening for equities

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 20.00 points, indicating a muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,721.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,381.34 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,830.77 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded higher Friday, with several exchanges in the region closed for the Boxing Day holiday.

Silver prices continued rising and hit another high, after notching a record Wednesday. Spot silver rose more than 4% on Friday to reach an all-time high of $74.89 per ounce. Silver has rallied over 159% year to date. Metal prices have soared this year amid shaky investor sentiment on riskier assets, as fears of an AI bubble and uncertainty over U.S. Fed rate cuts mount. Meanwhile, core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 2.3% in December from a year earlier, according to government data Friday. The core CPI, which strips out volatile fresh food costs, remained above the Bank of Japans 2% target, reinforcing the case for more interest rate hikes.

The latest reading was below the 2.8% increase in November. Tokyos inflation numbers are widely considered to be a leading indicator of nationwide trends. Australia and Hong Kong markets were closed for the holiday. U.S. equity futures ticked slightly higher in early Asian hours, after the S&P 500 closed at a new record for the second straight day on Wednesday stateside. The broad market index advanced 0.32%, ending the session at 6,932.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 288.75 points, or 0.60%, and also posted a closing record of 48,731.16. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.22% and settled at 23,613.31. Domestic Market: