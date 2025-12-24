Vikran Engineering jumps on Rs 2,035 crore solar EPC order win

Vikran Engineering jumped 11.35% to Rs 96.60 after the company announced a major solar EPC order win.

The company has secured a work order worth Rs 2,035.26 crore from Onix Renewables to set up 600 MW AC solar power projects across multiple locations in Maharashtra.

The order will be executed on a turnkey EPC basis. The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, supply, erection, testing and commissioning, along with the supply of solar PV modules and inverters. The project is expected to be completed within a 12-month timeline.

Chairman and managing director Rakesh Markhedkar said the order strengthens the company's renewable energy order book and reflects confidence in its execution capabilities. He added that the win positions Vikran Engineering for sustained growth while supporting Indias clean energy ambitions.