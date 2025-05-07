Vintage Coffee & Beverages standalone net profit rises 146.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 119.53% to Rs 38.11 crore

Net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 146.99% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 119.53% to Rs 38.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.79% to Rs 5.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 53.59% to Rs 113.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

38.1117.36113.4973.891.550.630.891.803.171.209.694.512.741.087.954.392.050.835.933.28

