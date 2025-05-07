Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LGB Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

LGB Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 20.80% to Rs 23.93 crore

Net Loss of LGB Forge reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.80% to Rs 23.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 94.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.9319.81 21 94.0489.38 5 OPM %3.47-6.01 -1.40-0.34 - PBDT0.45-1.79 LP -0.46-2.86 84 PBT-0.40-2.46 84 -3.37-5.63 40 NP-0.40-3.22 88 -1.22-9.87 88

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

