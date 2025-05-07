Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APM Industries standalone net profit declines 12.99% in the March 2025 quarter

APM Industries standalone net profit declines 12.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.36% to Rs 56.67 crore

Net profit of APM Industries declined 12.99% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.36% to Rs 56.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.95% to Rs 294.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 299.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales56.6762.52 -9 294.00299.85 -2 OPM %-0.921.79 -1.534.18 - PBDT-0.050.89 PL 4.1611.54 -64 PBT-1.99-1.04 -91 -3.643.92 PL NP0.670.77 -13 -0.614.17 PL

