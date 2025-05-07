Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 9.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 9.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 349.40 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 9.47% to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 349.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.33% to Rs 54.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 1392.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1124.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales349.40310.58 12 1392.361124.55 24 OPM %11.0110.08 -8.9610.13 - PBDT35.0129.53 19 117.83106.06 11 PBT24.4821.41 14 76.2574.52 2 NP16.7615.31 9 54.0653.88 0

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

