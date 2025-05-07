Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 9.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 349.40 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 9.47% to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 349.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.33% to Rs 54.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 1392.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1124.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

