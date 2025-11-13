Vinyoflex standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 9.85 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex rose 100.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.858.907.613.710.940.500.800.400.600.30

