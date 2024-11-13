Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 395.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.02% to Rs 69.36 croreNet profit of Vippy Spinpro rose 395.59% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.02% to Rs 69.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales69.3661.92 12 OPM %10.805.93 -PBDT7.043.30 113 PBT4.550.91 400 NP3.370.68 396
Powered by Capital Market - Live News