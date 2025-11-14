Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4778.95% to Rs 9.27 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries rose 60.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4778.95% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.270.190.11-52.630.130.040.130.030.400.25

